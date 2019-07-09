Airlie Beach Bowls Club round-up

Andy Bell, John Beach Snr and Man Isgro following a semi-final clash played in the drizzling rain at Airlie Beach Bowls Club.

Andy Bell, John Beach Snr and Man Isgro following a semi-final clash played in the drizzling rain at Airlie Beach Bowls Club. Betty Whitehorn

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: The Ladies Pennant season has been a great experience.

The club fielded teams in both Division 1 and Division 3: 20 ladies in total required.

Division 1 won only two games for the season and now will be relegated back to Division 2 in 2020.

Division 3 will remain in Division 3.

The ladies have a combination of experienced players and many new enthusiastic bowlers.

It is expected the teams will continue to have great fun and will win a few more games next season.

Men's Pennant: The results for the season are not available at the time of this report. Division 1 played at home against Seaforth and the Airlie team went down with composite score 51-63 dashing the hope for getting into Division 1 next year.

Division 4 did not play due to heavy rain in Mackay.

Division 5 had a home game and defeated North Mackay, composite score 51-27 and both rinks up.

That win saved the team from being relegated to Division 6.

Club Competition: Andy Bell was defeated by Man Isgro 25-16.

The game was played in drizzling rain and miserable conditions.

Top marks for tenacity to both players and the marker John Beach Snr.

Man Isgro will next play John Fielding in what is being called a David and Goliath match. Games controller Rick Brunell said he is keen to have a final spectacular with the B grade single and the senior final played on the same day.

The next round for Business House Bowls will start on July 24.

Contact the club's mobile 0439 193 399 to register interest before the next round starts.

Scroungers round final will be played on June 13, after the regular Scroungers game, 9.30am for a 10.00am start.

Social bowls on Tuesday numbers were down due to pennant game in the morning.

The winning team on the day was team Eva McMahon, Joan Beavis and Betty Whitehorn who defeated Di Jackson, Lyn Graham and Doreen Peadon in a close game.

Social bowls on Wednesday had four rinks with 24 competitors.

The winning team on the day was skipped by Bob Spees, who defeated Neil Moore's team 29-11.

The two closest games on the day was James Argo who skipped against Rick Galea and won 19-18, and Arthur Moore versus Nik Fernbach 16-15.