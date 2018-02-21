Airlie Beach delivers the best adventure experience

POWER COUPLE: Owners Steve and Toni Ward and employee Hayley Bennett at the 2017 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

POWER COUPLE: Owners Steve and Toni Ward and employee Hayley Bennett at the 2017 Whitsunday Tourism Awards. WASPNQ

TWO Airlie Beach businesses have been named in a list of Australia's Best Adventure Experiences for 2018 by Flight Network.

Whitsunday Jetski Tours was ranked number four and Island Jet Boating was ranked at number five on the list of water activities.

Flight Network is Australia's largest global online travel website and collated the list from hundreds of experiences Australia wide.

Co-owner of Island Jet Boating and Whitsunday Jetski Tours Toni Ward said the business was one of a kind within Australia

"It creates a new niche in the region for a new type of tour.”

Steve and Toni Ward own and operate the business with their small team and have been in the water sports' industry for 25 years in the Whitsunday region.

Both consider themselves locals now.

Mrs Ward was previously a hairdresser and moved to the region from Toowoomba in 1991.

Her partner Steve, originally from Sydney, swapped his corporate life for a more adrenaline fuelled career.

The tour takes an hour and covers more than 40km.

It is a great way to see the Whitsunday Islands, especially if you're squeezed for time.

"You have the thrill of a jet boat ride with a scenic tour attached,” Mrs Ward said.

The business has an eco accreditation and "highly skilled staff who are long-term locals so they know their stuff,” Mrs Ward said.

Island Jet Boating was named the Best New Business at the Queensland Tourism Awards back in November 2017.

"We were really strong this year,” Mrs Ward said. "Everyone put their heads down and bums up.

"There are five companies going across for the Australian Tourism awards this year, which is amazing.”

The business commenced operation on Boxing Day 2016 and is the sister business of Whitsunday Jetski tours.

Both adventure businesses compliment each other.

"We have a lot of repeat guests,” Mrs Ward said. "If they have done one they usually want to do the other.”

Mrs Ward will travel to Perth on Friday for the Australian Tourism Awards where Island Jet Boating is nominated for the New Tourism Business award.