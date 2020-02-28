Airlie Beach dengue fever case confirmed

A case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Airlie Beach

Public Health physician Dr Steven Donohue said a visitor to the region had tested positive after recently visiting a country where dengue fever is endemic.

The infected traveller has since left the Whitsundays and has not required hospital care.

The Public Health Unit has started control work with support from the Townsville Dengue Response Action Team (DART) to eradicate (Aedes aegypti) mosquito breeding sites and populations.

DART members will support public health and Whitsunday Regional Council staff to conduct house to house visits and inspections of commercial premises including tourist accommodation.

“If our team does come to your area to conduct spraying or trapping we urged you to allow them to do their work,” Dr Donohue said.

Dr Donohue said while it was not an outbreak it was important to prevent the virus getting into local dengue mosquitoes.

“Now is the time to kill these mosquitoes and eradicate their breeding sites. This includes tipping water out of containers around your house regularly.

“People need to get out the surface or cockroach insect spray, and spray dark hiding places in and around their home to kill these mosquitoes. “If you don’t have long-acting surface spray or electric zappers or coils go to the supermarket or local hardware store and get some,” he said.

A ‘how-to’ video about spraying around your home can be found here.

Further resources on dengue fever can be found here.