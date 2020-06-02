Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

A Mackay resident has been sentenced in Mackay District Court for supplying dangerous drugs.

A FIVE-MONTH stint selling cannabis and other drugs added to the lengthy criminal history of a new Mackay resident.

But Judge Ian Dearden granted Jayme Ann Neale some “leniency” when he granted her immediate parole in Mackay District Court.

Neale, 29, was charged with trafficking and supplying dangerous drugs last year while living in Airlie Beach.

She pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Judge Dearden gave Ms Neale a stern warning as she walked free from the courtroom.

“You have the opportunity to enter your 30s as someone who is drug-free and crime-free and who works productively in the community,” he said.

“I would hope that you would leave this serious aspect of your 20s behind you.”

Crown prosecutor Alex Baker said Ms Neale had a “six-page-long” criminal history that included multiple counts of drug possession.

In 2016 she “ran from police with a bag of drugs and utensils” after a parole home inquiry, she said.

“She was not a youthful offender, she comes with a criminal history and her latest drug offending is a marked escalation in her criminal behaviour,” Ms Baker said.

“She supplied not only cannabis but methamphetamines and MDMA also.”

Solicitor Scott McLennan spoke about his client’s significant rehabilitation efforts over the past two years.

He said Ms Neale was working 10-hour days at the Incredable Tip Shop, had completed a road to recovery program and was visiting a psychologist regularly.

Her drug use had escalated after working night shifts at a kebab shop in Airlie Beach.

“She would work from 5pm to 5am and turned to cannabis to help her sleep during the day.”

After “agonising” over how the sentence should be served, Judge Dearden said he had to balance the prosecutor’s recommendation of custody with Ms Neale’s personal circumstances and commitment to rehabilitation.

He warned Ms Neale to comply with her parole requirements or risk jail time.