Airlie Beach Fight Night competitors muscle up

The boxing bout between Jake Lawrence and Lewis Chadwick will be the final fight of the night at Airlie Beach Fight Night on April 13.

SEVENTEEN local fighters will line up for a Fight Night in Airlie Beach this month.

It will be the seventh time the Airlie Beach Fight Night will be held, and the event will be full of action.

Seventeen fights will be held, as local fighters take on fighters from as far away as Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Cairns and Sydney.

Most fights will be boxing bouts, but there will also be mixed martial arts and kickboxing.

The local fighters are part of Whitsunday Martial Arts and many will be taking part in their debut fight on the night.

Others are more experienced, with several fights under their belt.

There will be three main fights on the night.

The event will end with local boxer Jake Lawrence taking part in his ninth fight as he comes up against Lewis Chadwick from Dreams Boxing in Townsville.

Chadwick also has lots of fights under his belt, so it is sure to be a good display.

In the first of two main events - a kickboxing bout - local Blair Frew will take on Brad Dyer from Snake Pit Muay Thai in Rockhampton.

The other big fight of the night will be a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout between Emerald's Jamie Lyngkuist and Rory Hawkins from Courage Training Centre in Townsville.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing and event manager Mark Wilkins said many of the first-time fighter locals had taken part in a 12-week program that involved training and fighting.

"A lot of people have taken it on as a fitness challenge,” Wilkins said.

"A lot of people's perception is that it is blood and guts, but it is quite the opposite.”

The April 13 event will be held in the Airlie Beach Hotel carpark and Wilkins said it would be a great night out.

"The entertainment will be thick and fast,” he said.

"There will be back-to-back fights.

"It's a great local sporting event.”

Wilkins said the last Fight Night held at the Reef Gateway Hotel sold out and he was expecting this event to be just as popular.

To add to the excitement of the event, a weigh-in night will be held at Mangrove Jacks in Airlie Beach the night before on April 12.

On this night, all fighters will be introduced and have their official weigh-in.

Wilkins said this event would be free and would allow people to see the fighters first-hand.

"A lot of people like that sort of thing,” he said.

Airlie Beach Fight Night general admission tickets cost $40, while grandstand tickets cost $50 and ringside seats cost $60.

The grandstand and ringside seats are limited and Wilkins urged anyone who wanted them to get in fast as they were nearly sold out.

Tickets are available at Mangrove Jacks in Airlie Beach or from the Whitsunday Martial Arts Facebook page.