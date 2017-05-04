Airlie Beach fire needed excavator

A green waste fire in Airlie Beach this morning required an excavator to be brought in.

A GREEN waste fire early Thursday morning in Airlie Beach was so strong that it required an excavator.

Emergency crews were called to the fire at 1am this morning at the back of Nomads backpackers on the corner of Waterson Way and Seaview Drive.

Two fire crews fought the blaze but had to call in an excavator around 3.30am when the fire would not go out.

A green waste fire in Airlie Beach this morning required an excavator to be brought in. Dane Lillingstone

Stevon Kemp, operations manager for Steve Banks Transport and Earthmoving, got their 24 tonne excavator to the scene around 5am.

"They told me the fire was under control but they weren't able to put it out the normal way. I had to take the excavator and break up the mulch,” he said.

"When the mulch burns it breaks from the inside out so I had to break up the pile so they can put the fire out. We had to separate it and spread it out.”

Mr Kemp said he left around 7am with the last fire crew leaving the scene at 8.20am.