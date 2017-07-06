Airlie Beach foreshore wins State Government funding

State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham was in Airlie Beach today.

THE State Government is sinking money into drawing tourists and improving liveability through an Airlie Beach revitalisation program.

In Airlie Beach to announce funding today, state development minister and minister for natural resources and mines Dr Anthony Lynham said the Palaszczuk Government was partnering with Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday councils on projects in East Mackay, Nebo, Airlie Beach and Bowen, generating more than 63 jobs.

Expansion of the recycled water network in Bowen is also on the government's agenda with $4,853,500 coming from the Queensland Government and $5,530,525 from Whitsunday Regional Council.

More than $10 million will flow soon in local communities from Mackay, the Whitsunday and Isaac regions thanks to the latest round of the Palaszczuk Government's Building our Regions program.

"Infrastructure projects spark jobs growth and flow-on business opportunities, keeping regional Queensland's local economies ticking over and its communities strong,” Mr Lynham said.

"The foreshore revitalisation in Airlie Beach is a great example of how the Palaszczuk Government is delivering for regional towns and improving the liveability for locals.

"This project will also drive economic growth in Airlie beach, particularly in the area of tourism which is vitally important as communities continue to recover from the effects of tropical cyclone Debbie,” Mr Lynham said.