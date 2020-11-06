Airlie Beach Hotel extension gets the green light

The council has approved an application to extend the Airlie Beach Hotel. Picture: Supplied

The council has approved an application to extend the Airlie Beach Hotel. Picture: Supplied

THE Airlie Beach Hotel is set to expand into two more buildings on the main street, adding an extra bar and more than 130 new seats.

Whitsunday Regional Council officers approved an application from Airlie Beach Hotel Operations Queensland to expand into two adjoining buildings.

A new bar and seating area will be built in the recently vacated Swim Swim Swim shop and the neighbouring vacant building.

The venue will now stretch up to Fish D’Vine and command more space on Airlie Beach’s main drag.

The wall between the two shops will be removed to make way for the 204sq m extension.

A bar will stretch along the side wall and TV screens and two TAB machines will be added.

The existing bulkheads of the former Swim Swim Swim shop will be removed for an open-air bench seat that looks back toward the current venue over the walkway.

A 30.5sq m deck also will be built as part of the development, adjoining the new dining areas.

To make way for the new deck area, the existing garden bed and ramp near Fish D’Vine will be removed and a new ramp will be built.

Applicants were asked to provide more information on additional parking to support the extension.

The Airlie Beach Hotel car park has public space for 83 cars and a further 51 spaces for hotel guests and staff.

The applicants argued the extra parking in the Airlie Beach Hotel bottle shop brought the venue in line with the required number of spaces under the council guidelines.

The Airlie Beach Hotel also offers a courtesy bus service, which applicants said would ease pressure on parking.

The facade of the extension will be similar to The Pub with mosaic tile walls, hanging lights and wooden finishings.

The approval comes just weeks after a separate application from the Airlie Beach Hotel developers for a new bottle shop in Cannonvale.