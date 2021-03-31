Menu
Whitsunday Sailing Club is gearing up to celebrate its 50th birthday. Pictured are club secretary Leonie Matthews, sailing manager Ross Chisholm and event manager Caitlin McLuskey. Photo: Elyse Wurm
News

Airlie Beach icon set to celebrate very special birthday

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A club that started out as a small tin shed full of passionate parents has turned into an Airlie Beach icon and is now set to celebrate a very special birthday.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club will mark its 50th birthday on Good Friday, notching up five decades since it started out on the point of Pioneer Bay.

Club president Leo Rodriguez said it was a huge milestone for the club.

“We have come such a long way in our 50-year history,” he said.

“From starting out as a small tin shed with a group of passionate parents who wanted a place for their children to learn how to sail, to now embarking on our development of a world-class training facility.

“We’ll be having many events throughout the year to celebrate so we encourage all current, past and present members and the community to come to the club and enjoy our ongoing festivities.”

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the Whitsunday Sailing Club had been an important part of the region for many years.

“Congratulations to the Whitsunday Sailing Club on their 50th Birthday, a golden jubilee,” she said.

“Fifty years is an incredible milestone for any not-for-profit business.

“We are proud to have a club that supports not just sailing enthusiasts but our community and tourism sector.”

A flashback photo of the waters in front of Whitsunday Sailing Club, which is set to celebrate its 50th birthday on Good Friday. Photo: Contributed
With its popular restaurant and bar undergoing a renovation during the lockdown of 2020 and upgrades to the hardstand area with a new security gate and increased storage area, the club continues to grow and evolve but not without the support of its members and sponsors.

“As a not-for-profit community club the majority of our funding for maintenance and upgrades comes from grants and sponsorship as well as membership fees,” Mr Rodriguez said.

“We are always encouraging local businesses to get on board and support the club to ensure its longevity and we offer great incentives and benefits for those that do.”

The club will be closed for Good Friday but will be open for its belated birthday on Saturday, April 3, for the opening of the Sail Airlie Easter Regatta.

Whitsunday Times

