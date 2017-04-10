Airlie Beach lagoon to close for a month

Airlie beach lagoon will be closed for a month while debris and contaminants are cleared from the swimming area.

IT WILL be one month before people can safely swim at the Airlie Beach lagoon.

Cyclone Debbie caused a surge of storm water and debris to enter the lagoon swimming area, which has been closed to the public since the impact.

Whitsunday Regional Council parks and gardens manager Adam Hagy said there were a number of steps to take in order to get the lagoon running again.

"Once it is drained then we can fully assess the damage and also carry out much needed pool structure and surfacing issues," he said.

"It is expected to take up to a week to remove debris from the lagoon pools and likely a further week to remove, mud, sand and potential sewerage.

"Following the basic clean-up a decision can then be made as to what further repairs are needed while the pool is empty."

After repairs are complete it will take a week to re-fill the 4.5 million litres the lagoon holds and test that it is free of contaminants.

Whitsunday Regional Council has apologised for any inconvenience to the public during this time.