CLOSED: Queensland Police require the closure of Airlie Beach lagoon on Thursday. Peter Carruthers
Airlie Beach Lagoon to close Thursday

10th Dec 2018 4:40 PM

AIRLIE Beach Lagoon will be closed for one hour on Thursday morning as part of the ongoing investigation surrounding the drowning deaths of two tourists in October.

Whitsunday Regional Council issued a statement, via their Facebook page, stating that Queensland Police require the closure of the popular tourist spot.

The lagoon will be closed for one hour from 7am - 8am on Thursday, December 13, while Queensland Police undertake depth measurements.

The WRC statement said they apologise for any inconvenience the disruption may cause.

