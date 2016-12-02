30°
Airlie Beach locals have their calls answered

Campbell Gellie
| 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
Don't rush out and buy a smart phone just yet.

AS THE saying goes, if you don't post it on Facebook then it didn't happen, which could mean nobody has ever really had a holiday at Woodwark.

But that is all about to change as the notoriously bad mobile phone coverage at Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, is set to improve.

Woodwark has been selected for a new mobile base station under round two of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program. It was one of 148 locations in Queensland announced today of 577 around Australia.

Another two will be built at Bowen Development Rd and Gregory Development Rd A in the Isaac region.

But locals shouldn't rush out and buy the newest Google phone just yet; the service is expected to be available within the next two years and a schedule created now the locations have been announced.

Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said delivering expanded mobile coverage was part of Telstra's commitment to invest up to $1 billion to expand and improve mobile services in rural and regional Australia over the next four to five years.

"We have already rolled out expanded coverage to numerous locations across the state and the nation under the MBSP and it's fair to say it's been a game-changer for those communities," she said.

"Thousands of people in rural and regional areas can now talk with family, friends and run their businesses more effectively through Telstra's 4GX service, bringing you the fastest 4G speeds on your 4GX device in Australia (in 4GX areas).

"The improved coverage will increase access to new technologies for key regional sectors like agriculture, transport, mining and tourism - technologies which rely on a fast, reliable and affordable mobile network."

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  airlie beach blackspots funding mobile phone technology telstra

