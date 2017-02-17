Airlie Beach man chases $1m prize

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Steve Fraser will feature as a contestant on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight.

STEVE Fraser describes sitting on the set of television show Millionaire Hot Seat across from host Eddie McGuire as "bizarre”.

"I can hardly remember any of the questions,” he said.

"It was really bizarre and quite a surreal experience.”

The Airlie Beach resident will appear on our TV screens tonight as he battles it out alongside other contestants in a bid to win $1million.

With a "brain full of bizarre facts”, Mr Fraser thought he'd be a great candidate for the show.

Mr Fraser is no stranger to trivia. He has been a fan of the show for years and after many "I know that, I know that” moments while watching, he finally decided to apply.

"I got a call last May and they asked if I would like to come for an audition in Brisbane,” he said.

"Once you do the audition, they say 'you might not hear from us for a week, for a year, or at all' and then I got a call just before Christmas last year.”

The episode was filmed late last month with Mr Fraser's daughter, Lucy Wallace, among the audience members.

You can catch Mr Fraser on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight on Channel 9 at 5pm.