31°
Entertainment

Airlie Beach man chases $1m prize

16th Feb 2017 8:30 AM
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Steve Fraser will feature as a contestant on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Steve Fraser will feature as a contestant on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STEVE Fraser describes sitting on the set of television show Millionaire Hot Seat across from host Eddie McGuire as "bizarre”.

"I can hardly remember any of the questions,” he said.

"It was really bizarre and quite a surreal experience.”

The Airlie Beach resident will appear on our TV screens tonight as he battles it out alongside other contestants in a bid to win $1million.

With a "brain full of bizarre facts”, Mr Fraser thought he'd be a great candidate for the show.

Mr Fraser is no stranger to trivia. He has been a fan of the show for years and after many "I know that, I know that” moments while watching, he finally decided to apply.

"I got a call last May and they asked if I would like to come for an audition in Brisbane,” he said.

"Once you do the audition, they say 'you might not hear from us for a week, for a year, or at all' and then I got a call just before Christmas last year.”

The episode was filmed late last month with Mr Fraser's daughter, Lucy Wallace, among the audience members.

You can catch Mr Fraser on Millionaire Hot Seat tonight on Channel 9 at 5pm.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  channel 9 millionaire hot seat steve fraser whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Pets fear vet no more

Pets fear vet no more

Dogs will never again dread a visit to the vet after attending the Orchid Valley Vets Open Day this Saturday.

Five fabulous Whitsunday volunteers

Suz Crabtree has taken the number one spot of top 5 volunteers in the Whitsundays.

The Whitsundays' top five volunteers

Cannons dive into distance 'challenges'

SUPER SQUAD: (Back ) Stephanie and Madeliene McGoldrick, Eden Hedges, Hannah Crittenden, (second back ) Jacob Dewis, Ken Crittenden, (third back ) Mae Carter-Attwood, Zavier Goswell, Emily Carter-Attwood, Tegan Hanks, Kimba Simmonds, (second front ) Remy Hedges, Blake Hanks, Jacob Bell, Isaac Benson, (front ) Austin Edwards-Bland, Tiana Bell, Arwen Edwards-Bland, Evie Carter-Attwood and Maisie Goswell.

Cannons dive into distance 'challenges'.

Snake slithers in a late confrontation

TROUBLE: This 2m python entered a Cannonvale property.

A midnight encounter with a snake had a puppy shaking in it's kennel

Local Partners

BREAKING: Massive catch uncovered on alleged illegal boat

29 MEN have been detained at a Gladstone wharf as authorities search boats.

Queensland abortion laws: Will they go too far?

Abortion pro-choice supporters (left and centre) stand next to a an anti-abortion protester during a rally outside the Queensland Parliament in Brisbane, Tuesday, May 10, 2016. Queensland MP Rob Pyne has tabled a bill to decriminalise abortion in the state. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Laws could allow for late term abortions beyond 24 weeks

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag” who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a TV series

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5, 6 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 3 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... $110,000...

* 3 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

WELL PRESENTED MODERN OFFICE SPACE

27/228-230 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 76sqm first floor suite in Cannonvale's modern Whitsunday Business Centre * ... $215,000 ex gst

* 76sqm first floor suite in Cannonvale's modern Whitsunday Business Centre * Air-conditioned and carpeted * Kitchenette installed * Plenty of onsite parking *...

The Cheapest Sea View land in Cannonvale

13 Warruga Street, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block ... $95,000

Wow this is great value, where else can you buy a block of land with sea views for less than $100,000? Make no mistake, our owner is serious and wants this block...

Luxiuorius Island Villa - &quot;igetaway&quot;

3/1 Coral Sea Avenue, Hamilton Island 4803

Town House 3 4 2 All Offers...

La Bella Waters a boutique development with just 8 villas, provides a private sanctuary on one of Australia's most awarded holiday island destinations. Perfectly...

Perfect Family Home

8 Cascara Street, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 2 $379,000

This immaculate four year old home is complete with four bedrooms, ,two bathrooms, large living area, stylish kitchen, outside entertaining area, double lock up...

SPACIOUS ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH HUGE SHED

39 Coakley Crt, Erakala 4740

House 4 2 14 $1,150,000

- Elevated 1 hectare property just 9km's from the Mackay City Centre - Spacious family home with 4 bedrooms, large office and 2 bathrooms - Spectacular kitchen and...

Beach Haven at Belmunda

9 Macartney Drive, Belmunda 4740

House 2 2 2 $320,000

If you're looking for a relaxed lifestyle and don't mind a spot of fishing and crabbing then you should jot this one down on the list. A very well maintained and...

Popular family holiday destination!

10/3 Banksia Court, Sunset Waters, Hamilton Island 4803 ...

Unit 2 1 589,000

This fully furnished 2 bedroom townhouse in the Sunset Waters complex is located on the hillside between the Marina and the Resort side of the Island. The...

Live the waterfront lifestyle

7/144 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $750,000

Peninsula Apartments are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most exclusive apartment buildings, and this ground floor apartment is truly superb. Positioned right...

Picturesque and Private

15 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 4 $285,000

A world of privacy can be yours on this 2.2 acre property situated an easy 25 minutes from town. The property features a large house pad (40m x 25m) and a...

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$6.3 billion project to drive population boom

BIG IDEAS: Artist's impression of the new 10,000-unit complex to be constructed at Springfield Central.

Driverless trains could take thousands to and fro from Springfield

Company collapse: Boss goes to Vegas, staff lose thousands

Last chance for staff to lodge their claims

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!