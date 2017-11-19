Airlie Beach murder mystery 'with a twist'

THE second instalment of a "local Airlie Beach murder mystery with an international twist” has hit the shelves across Australia.

The book "Arcadia Coast”, written by Fraser Smith aka Richard Connery is a follow up of "Acadia Waters” and was on display at the Airlie Beach Book Boutique shop yesterday

Mr Smith was signing copies of his latest work when he spoke of his vision for an Airlie Beach centric trilogy to be completed by next year.

"I didn't push the marketing on this one because the third one is the big one and when we have three books to market as a trilogy that's when we will seriously market it,” he said.

There have been 1000 print copies of the book published since its release this year.

While the Whitsunday Magic Shipwreck is set to be a thing of the past, it will live on in Mr Smith's book where it is at the centre of a shocking twist.

Mr Smith started the trilogy in March last year, specifically moving to the Whitsundays for the purpose of writing his book and getting the "lay of the land”.

Each chapter will feature a pin-pointed location with the story taking readers up to areas such as Mission Beach and down to Rockhampton.

Mr Smith's books are available in every English speaking country in the world.