Airlie Beach Parkrun beats 100 during Spring

OUT IN FORCE: 102 runners hit the paths of Airlie Beach for the 153rd Airlie Beach Parkrun. CONTRIBUTED

MORE than 100 runners took to the footpaths of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 153rd Airlie Beach Parkrun.

The group welcomed 26 first timers to run the 5km loop from Abell Point Marina to the end of the iconic boardwalk, with the warm sun providing the perfect setting for Pioneer Bay and Shingley Beach views.

Runners representing six clubs attended including Whitsunday Running Club, Outfit Hill Runners, Stowmarket Striders Running Club, Metro Aberdeen Running Club, Kenilworth Runners and Sunny Coast Dark Runners.

Congratulations to Katie Gascoyne, Wendy McCall, Erin Hungerford, Brent Whitton, Robert Vrind, Bossie Boshoff, Toby Sunter, Julie Cauchi, Keith Forknall and Gary Brown who achieved personal bests.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Jesse Frisch, Michael Grigg, Michelle Grigg, Chris Hands, Valerie Kimpton, Maree Reardon and Riana Wronski who make the Airlie Beach Parkrun possible.

Parkrun happens every Saturday from 7am at Abell Point Marina.

The event is free but first time participants are required to register. Then, grab a post-run coffee from Barcelona Tapas Bar and Café or New Bohemian Raw Café and mingle.