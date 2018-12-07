Airlie Beach parkrun celebrates three years

MILESTONE: Airlie Beach parkrunners celebrated three years of parkrun on Saturday.

PARKRUN: After helping numerous runners to achieve their personal bests, Airlie Beach parkrun celebrated its third anniversary on Saturday.

More than 70 participants attended the 162nd event which has had 1,220 registrations in the Whitsundays over the past three years.

Event director Bob Barford said Airlie Beach parkrun has gone from strength to strength since its humble beginning.

"Running can be a very solitary pursuit, particularly distance running. Parkrun offers people who really want to do distance running a community to belong to at no expense and that's the important side of it,” he said.

"It's progressed into a major community activity. We get people contacting us all the time saying: 'You've changed our lives.'”

First time parkrunners are still signing up regularly with three making their debut at the milestone event.

Shantelle Short and Matthew Curr achieved their fiftieth and a hundredth parkrun respectively while Kristy Lee, Trevor Harvey, Victoria Holdom and Henry Catmur reached personal bests.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Suzi Bellert, Julie Cauchi, Fiona Cook, Geoffrey Fyvie, Sylvie Martin, Marina McMullen and Ruth Roberts who made parkrun possible this over the weekend.

Airlie Beach parkrun will be held on Christmas and New Year's Day