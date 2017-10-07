Airlie Beach parkrun numbers surpass 100th milestone target

The 119 runners lined up at the start of the 100th Airlie Beach parkrun.

AN amazing effort to get 100 runners at the 100th Airlie Beach parkrun have paid off this morning.

The goal was blown out of the water after 119 runners showed up to pound the boards of the Bicentennial Walkway at the triple-digit milestone event.

Long time runner Matty Curr was the 99th runner to cross the line and Amanda Franz took the kudos for being the 100th runner to finish.

Peter Moore was first to cross the line with Justin Helsham - off the pace returning to the event after illness - coming home second and Justin Knight-Gray rounding out the top three runners.

First-timer at Airlie Beach parkrun Deb Mayne, in a blistering time of 21.10 was the first woman home. Aimee Sulzberger got second and Kate Pascoe was third female finisher.

Returning for the 100th Airlie Beach parkrun event to address the crowd pre-race, was founding father, Bob Barford.

Barford has 44 parkruns under his belt and has been a mainstay of the event since its inception in late 2014, however of late has pulled back due to ill health.

He was back in the zone for this morning's run and delivered an up-beat pre-run briefing.

Airlie Beach parkrun thanked this week's volunteers Heather Carr, Margaret Coote, Robyn and Gary Corrigan, Rebecca Hadley and Maree Reardon.