Airlie Beach parkrun off to a good start in November

GET SET: Airlie Beach parkrunners were out in full force over the weekend.

GET SET: Airlie Beach parkrunners were out in full force over the weekend. Contributed

AIRLIE Beach parkrun started November well with 100 parkrunners pounding the pavement for the 158th event last Saturday.

12 first timers joined the Airlie Beach group as they wound their way around the 5km loop of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale.

Representatives from three running groups were present on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Illawarra Triathlon Club and the Riverway Oscar Foxtrots.

Congratulations to Ryan Edkins, Dan Carroll, Erin Hungerford, Bossie Boshoff, Trevor Harvey, Jennifer Comer, Lauren Durbridge, Anne Hendtlass, Des Comer, Karen Jordan, Susanne Willmott, Luke Alexander, Sue Tuck, Kay Mbalamweshi and Kathleen Hoare who achieved personal best running times over the weekend.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Alison Brown, Julie Cauchi, Robyn Corrigan, Geoffrey Fyvie, Rhys Harry, Corrine Hendrikse, Aimee Sulzberger and Sebastian Vinci who made parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach Parkrun is held every Saturday from 7am starting from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free but participants are required to register before attending.

Join the crew for a post parkrun coffee at New Bohemian Raw Café at Abell Point Marina.