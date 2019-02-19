Airlie Beach parkrun sets its own PB

AIRLIE Beach parkrun clinched a new record last Saturday as a cohort of 120 runners turned out for the 175th event.

The last record was set more than a year ago on October 7, 2017, when Airlie Beach parkrun celebrated its 100th milestone with 119 participants.

Event director Bob Barford said the record was testament to the hard work of volunteers.

"I've always thought we would end up at about the 100 mark on a regular basis. It looks like we're getting to that point, which is quite good for the size of our community,” he said.

"People find when they turn up that it's not a competition. There is an element of that, if that's what you want, but the largest element is that you're putting in your own effort.”

Sylvie Martin shared the milestone glory, having reached her 100th parkrun over the weekend.

Joining her was Alison Scoles, who celebrated two victories on Saturday, achieving a PB as well as participating in her 50th parkrun.

Henry Taylor, James Henry, Brianna Ostapovitch, Rolf Hillmann, Kristy McCarthy, Adam McLoughlin, Nathan Dickin, Michael Hadley, Douglas Connors, Hunter Thrupp, Trish Anthony, Roderick Wilson and Sandra (Sandy) Cleeland beat their scores to achieve PBs.

They were joined by representatives of four running clubs, including Whitsunday Running Club, Running Mums Australia, Townsville Road Runners and Marriott Hotels Club.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Lachlan Barford, Sarah Cain, Matthew Curr, Karen Maddock, Ruth Roberts, Rosalie Taylor and Susanne Willmott were thanked for making parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.