Airlie Beach parkrun trio hit multiple milestones

DECIATED RUNNER: Alison Scoles, pictured with Ruth Roberts (left), hit her 50th Airlie Beach parkrun milestone on Saturday. Contributed

THE 176th Airlie Beach parkrun was marked by milestones as three parkrunners were celebrated for their dedication and efforts on Saturday.

Justin Knight-Gray and Karen Maddock ran their 100th parkrun while Michael Kimpton received a special mention for completing his first 70.3km triathlon last weekend.

Four running clubs joined forces to take on the 5km scenic loop through Airlie Beach and Cannonvale including Whitsunday running Club, Mackay Road Runners, Run For Your Life and ShedFit.

Allan Rask, James Henry, Henry Taylor, Bradley Williamson, Rebecca Woods, Emily Williams, Barney Law and Madonna O'Leary beat their times to achieve personal bests on the weekend.

The '100 crew' Justin Knight-Gray and Karen Maddock in action at the 176th Airlie Beach parkrun. Contributed

Volunteers Bob Barford, Heather Carr, Andrew Clode, Margaret Coote, Robyn Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Michael Kimpton, Marina McMullen and Ruth Roberts were thanked for making parkrun happen on the weekend.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.