Airlie Beach parkrunners beat the heat

HOT STUFF: Airlie Beach parkrunners pushed through the humidity on Saturday for the 179th event.

PARKRUN: This weekend proved a challenge for Airlie Beach parkrunners as heavy clouds settled over parts of the Whitsundays smothering them with "ridiculous" humidity.

But that didn't stop Guy Thrupp from crossing the finish line to claim his 15th parkrun milestone on Saturday.

Thrupp was supported by 87 runners during the 179th event, including nine who joined the Airlie Beach crew for the first time.

Six different running groups were also represented on the day with runners from Whitsunday Running Club, Mackay Road Runners, Illawarra Triathlon Club, Scrabo Striders, Hamilton Island Running and Triathlon Club and Poole Runners.

Plenty of smiles were floating around Airlie Beach parkrun on the weekend. Contributed

A special mention was given to parkrunners Rebecca Woods, Anne Brieger, John Hunter, Chelsea Ashfield who conquered their best times to hit PBs.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Rebecca Hadley, Corrine Hendrikse, Renee Kampe, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock and Mark Ogilvie were thanked for making parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

On March 30, at least five pacers will work with parkrunners to achieve PBs and work on running technique.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.