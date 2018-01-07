Airlie Beach parkrunners brave the heat

The Australian parkrun general manager, Tim Oberg, makes his presence known during the start of the 115th Airlie Beach parkrun.

The Australian parkrun general manager, Tim Oberg, makes his presence known during the start of the 115th Airlie Beach parkrun.

VISITING athlete from Cairns, Colin McIntosh set a blistering pace at the weekend's Airlie Beach parkrun and was rewarded with a first placed finish.

Completing the 5km course in 18.24 he finished almost 90 seconds of Whitsunday parkrun stalwart, Justin Knight-Gray who was second over the line and Jamie Jochheim was not far off Knight-Gray's heels in a finishing time of 20.29.

A break in the extreme heat on Saturday morning was enjoyed by all runners, however there was enough relative humidity and it was hot enough to ensure not many personal bests were achieved at the head of the field.

Fourth runner home and first woman in a lightning-quick run was Emma Hogan, Riana Wronski in 23.41 came in second who and was followed by third woman over the line, Alison Scoles.

Karen Tulk celebrated 50 parkruns and stood up during the pre-race briefing to collect the coveted red milestone shirt.

Fresh off the back of his PB run at the Christmas running of the Airlie Beach parkrun, the Whitsunday's own general manager of parkrun Australia, Tim Oberg, got across the line in 6th position this week but was a good 60 seconds off his best 5km time.

A huge shout out is offered to this week's volunteers who helped make the event possible.

Robyn and Gary Corrigan, Mick and Megan Drennan, Sylvie Martin and race director Maree Reardon take a bow.

The Airlie Beach parkrun departs the Abell Point Marine every Saturday at 7am, it is a totally free timed 5km run.

For a full list of results check out the parkrun website and for photos go to Facebook.