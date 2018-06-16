Airlie Beach parkrunners welcome 10 new participants

Participants at Saturday's Airlie Beach parkrun begin their second lap of the course.

A TOTAL of 78 walkers and runners lined up at the Abell Point Marina this morning to bounce the boards of the Bicentennial Boardwalk at the 138th Airlie Beach parkrun.

A bevy of first time participants were welcomed to the global parkrun fold and included: Kai Telford, Tyler Van Grondelle, Oscar Sproule, Kathryn McCann, Harriet Sproule, Adam Sproule, Sonny Telford, Kellie Telford, David Telford and Odette Van Der Berg.

The event was made possible by the giving of the volunteers' time, this week Bob Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Grace Franke, Maryanne and Jazmyn Fyvie, Michelle, Charley Rose and Jack Grigg, Jennifer Heatley and Michael Kimpton contributed.

An Airlie Beach parkrun volunteer waves the chequered flag at Saturday's event.

Three running clubs were represented including Wooters Runners, Whitsunday Running Club and Bunbury Runners Club.

A big hats off to those who managed to complete the course faster than ever before.

This week's personal best runners are: Davin Harrison, Alison Scoles, Shaun Lohman, Jonathan Heatley, Paula Tierney, Darlene Reid and Courtney Svenson.

Airlie Beach parkrun departs the Abell Point Marina at 7am on Saturday.

For a full list of results visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website and for more photos go to the Facebook page.