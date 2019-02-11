Airlie Beach parkrunners welcome dry feet as rain subsides

THUMBS UP: It's always lots of fun at Airlie Beach parkrun.

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach parkrunners emerged on Saturday to find dry pathways and hint of blue skies ahead of the 174th event.

A troop of 84 runners took to the streets of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 5km loop giving a warm Whitsunday welcome to six first timers.

Representatives from four running clubs made their way around the course including Whitsunday Running Club, Mackay Road Runners, Team Vitality and Hamilton Island Running & Triathlon Club.

Henry Taylor, Bradley Williamson, Gary Tebbatt, Tammie Morris, Daley Moore, Haley Moore, Imogen Tulk, Nathan Dickin, Roderick Wilson and Sandra (Sandy) Cleeland beat their previous times to hit personal bests on the weekend.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Matthew Curr, Rebecca Hadley, Joshua King, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Tulk and Rodney Tulk were thanked for their time and efforts, which made parkrun possible on the weekend.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.