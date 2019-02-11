Menu
Login
THUMBS UP: It's always lots of fun at Airlie Beach parkrun.
THUMBS UP: It's always lots of fun at Airlie Beach parkrun. Contributed
News

Airlie Beach parkrunners welcome dry feet as rain subsides

Claudia Alp
by
11th Feb 2019 1:03 PM

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach parkrunners emerged on Saturday to find dry pathways and hint of blue skies ahead of the 174th event.

A troop of 84 runners took to the streets of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale for the 5km loop giving a warm Whitsunday welcome to six first timers.

Representatives from four running clubs made their way around the course including Whitsunday Running Club, Mackay Road Runners, Team Vitality and Hamilton Island Running & Triathlon Club.

Henry Taylor, Bradley Williamson, Gary Tebbatt, Tammie Morris, Daley Moore, Haley Moore, Imogen Tulk, Nathan Dickin, Roderick Wilson and Sandra (Sandy) Cleeland beat their previous times to hit personal bests on the weekend.

Chris Harvey pictured during the 174th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday.
Chris Harvey pictured during the 174th Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday. Contributed

Volunteers Bob Barford, Matthew Curr, Rebecca Hadley, Joshua King, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Tulk and Rodney Tulk were thanked for their time and efforts, which made parkrun possible on the weekend.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.

airlie beach parkrun athletics parkrun australia sport whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Cannonvale man escapes from injury after fatal crash

    Cannonvale man escapes from injury after fatal crash

    News A local man was one of two involved in a crash in Alligator Creek yesterday.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
    Monday road repairs: Drivers urged to exercise caution

    Monday road repairs: Drivers urged to exercise caution

    News Monday road repairs: Drivers urged to exercise caution

    Retiree and dog 'blown away' by Bowen's generosity

    Retiree and dog 'blown away' by Bowen's generosity

    News Bowen's community spirit has again shone through.

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

    News The Bruce Highway is still cut at Plantation Creek