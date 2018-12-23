Airlie Beach parkrun's 'wettest event yet'

DOWNPOUR: Determined Airlie Beach parkrunners didn't let a downpour stop them on Saturday morning.

PARKRUN: It was dubbed the "wettest event yet”, but Airlie Beach parkrun went ahead as always with the 165th event.

A crew of 74 ran the 5km loop through Airlie Beach and Cannonvale, welcoming eight first timers into the fold.

Congratulations to Alison Scoles and Jack Oberg who achieved personal bests on the weekend.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Chris Hands, Karen Maddock, Timothy McQuoid-Mason, Kara Olver, Greg Olver, Laila Parkin and Sebastian Vinci who made parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday, 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr. Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

Airlie Beach parkrun will be held on Christmas and New Year's Day at the usual time and location.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.