Airlie Beach plugged in to CCTV network

AHEAD of planned December roll out CCTV cameras will soon be operational within the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct.

The touch down of Cyclone Debbie delayed the hook up the devices which will now be complete by 5pm tomorrow.

The cameras are part of a co-funding agreement with the Australian Government, with Whitsunday Regional Council contributing $54,500 towards the $780,169 Safer Streets Program.

Once the last cameras have been installed, a total of 84 closed circuit cameras will be in operation in the Airlie Beach lagoon and main street precinct.

CCTV cameras have already been installed in the lagoon and foreshore areas, during the refurbishment works completed after Cyclone Debbie.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the cameras will act as a useful tool for the Whitsunday Police and a deterrent for unlawful activity in the area.

"This has been a community effort in partnership with the Australian Government, the Whitsunday Police and Safe Night Airlie Beach,” he said.

"The cameras will be owned and monitored by Council, with a transmission link to the Airlie Beach Police Station at Cannonvale.

"This means there is a much greater chance of capturing crucial footage during police

investigations, with the Police able to request permission for footage at any time.”

It is hoped the cameras will reduction in anti-social and criminal behaviour after the cameras have been installed.

The works will take place from Wednesday October 25 to Tuesday October 31 between 4am and 5pm.

There will be some traffic disruption during the works, so the contractor can access the poles near roundabouts along the main street.