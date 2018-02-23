Airlie Beach PO boxes on the move to Jubilee Pocket

Airlie Beach post office boxes situated at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre will move to Jubilee Pocket.

DAYS of collecting mail for Airlie Beach post box holders from Cannonvale are numbered.

Renter of a PO box at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Joe Hawks, said he received a letter telling him the series of post boxes will be moved to the retail centre at Jubilee Pocket.

He was not happy about the news.

"It is the most stupid thing they have done in town in a long while,” he said.

The recipient of the old age pension from a hospital bed in Mackay told the Whitsunday Times he does not drive and relies on the kindness of friends who regularly collect his mail.

"I don't drive anymore and I would have to get a cab to collect the mail. It would cost me $50 or $60 to collect the mail... that's if I had any,” he said.

"That is not a real good set up. Hundreds of people will be affected.”

Manager of the Cannonvale Australia Post business confirmed the PO boxes were moving but insisted that was the only change that will affect people serviced by the shop and mail distribution centre.

She said the move had been a directive from head office.

An information session for PO box holders will take place at the post office next Wednesday, February 28, from 4-6pm.

Mr Hawks cut his foot on a sharp stick in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie and the cut became severely infected.

He also suffers from type two diabetes and has a heart condition.

The Paluma Rd resident said he expected the move will adversely affect business at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre as the walk-through traffic will be reduced.

"I am pissed off at the stupidity of it. It ridiculous,” he said.