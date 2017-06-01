Airlie Beach Race Week 2017 on track

MARKETING director of Airlie Beach Race Week Adrian Bram assures the yachting community that "everything is on track” for this year's event kicking off on August 10.

Mr Bram said the big question on everybody's lips was "are the marinas going to be ready?” after the damage sustained during Cyclone Debbie.

The answer is a resounding "yes”.

General manager at Abell Point Marina, Luke McCall affirmed Mr Bram's message to potential entrants in the 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week.

"The cyclone is behind us, so the message we want to get out there is that our focus is preparing for the winter season for racers and cruisers. It's a busy period for us and already boats are booked in for Airlie Beach Race Week,” he said.

"From July this year, all 507 berths will be back in service. We had no choice but to be ready.”

Mr Bram said 38 yachts had already entered the largest mainland sailing regatta in Australia.

Organisers are confident the record number of entries received last year could be topped again this year.

The target is 140 yachts, which if achieved will pip last year's entries by seven yachts. And Mr Bram said the event was no longer just for boaties.

After the huge success of the last year's long lunch it will return this year but twice the size.

Fitness freaks will also be catered to with another family fun run and the outrigger challenge will return this year.

Last year the event channelled $1.8 million into the Whitsundays and it has been offered significant Regional Event status by Tourism and Events Queensland.