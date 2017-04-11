Airlie Beach Race Week to proceed

Airlie beach Race week 2017 will still go ahead despite Cyclone Debbie.

THE Airlie Beach Race week is "definitely” going ahead.

This is the message Whitsunday Sailing Club event spokesperson Adrian Bram stressed amid a massive clean-up effort of the venue.

And according to Mr Bram, this is not all that is on the horizon.

"To start things of, the event's Supporters Launch will go ahead at the Club, which only suffered minor damage, on Thursday April 20," he said.

"And we're already well into planning stages for the Long Late Lunch on the Lawn that was so popular last year, a wine tasting, food stalls, fun run, an outrigger challenge and the musical entertainment."

Despite surrounding Airlie beach vegetation suffering a blow, Mr Bram said the "not insurmountable task” would be complete before the Race week to be held from August 10-17.

Sailors who have already re-affirmed their commitment to the annual event include Tap the Goose yacht owner Colin Pollock, Perennial Holy Cow couple John and Kim Clinton and Darren Drew will tow his Top Gun vessel from Sydney.

With entries expected to accelerate in due course, Mr Bram urged people to get involved now.

"I urge competitors to book their berths as quickly as possible, considering anticipated demand," he said.