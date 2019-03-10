Airlie Beach resident Clive's pick for Dawson

AIRLIE Beach resident Colin Thompson has been unveiled as the United Australia Party candidate for Dawson.

Mr Thompson joins Belinda Hassan (Labor), Brendan Bunyan (One Nation) and Imogen Lindenberg (Greens) as the contenders to challenge sitting LNP member George Christensen at this year's Federal Election.

He has lived in Airlie Beach about a decade after moving north from Melbourne and is a former member of Bowen Collinsville Enterprise.

Party leader Clive Palmer said Mr Thompson was an example of the people he believed could make a difference in Canberra.

"We are hearing very clearly that Australians are sick of the same-old, same-old from Liberal and Labor,” Mr Palmer said.

"For the first time Australia has real choice instead of the duopoly that Liberal and Labor have created by voting together to keep other alternatives out of the Federal parliament.

"Unlike them, the United Australia Party is not comprised of career politicians. We are a party made up of genuine Australians who want to serve the country, to change the course of history and steer in a bright new era for Australia.”

Mr Palmer used print advertisements across the NewsCorp group, including The Australian and The Courier-Mail, to announce the majority of his candidates for the Federal Election.