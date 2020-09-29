Menu
ROADWORKS: Roadworks will be taking place in Airlie Beach today and Wednesday. Picture: File.
Community

Airlie Beach residents warned of roadwork delays

Laura Thomas
29th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
RESIDENTS have been warned to expect small delays when travelling through areas of Airlie Beach this week.

Service location works will take place on Shute Harbour Rd between Galbraith Park Rd at Whitsunday Plaza and Tropic Rd near Vinnies.

There will be shoulder closures and speed restrictions from 7am to 5pm today and Wednesday.

Traffic management will be in place with minimal delays.

For up to date information on road closures and conditions, click here.

