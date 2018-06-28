Airlie Beach Running Festival has your measure

RUN ROUTE: The 21 and 42km routes that athletes will tread at this year's Airlie Beach Running Festival.

OFFICIALS taking measurements of the 2018 Airlie Beach Running Festival's marathon and half marathon courses are making sure you don't have to run a step further than you have to.

The distances are in accordance with the International Association of Athletic Federations and Association of International Marathons guidelines to ensure the distance for the running of the ANQ North Queensland Marathon Championship on July 22 is correct.

The baseline in Timberland Rd was verified by Veris Surveying, one of the event's sponsors, and the course was measured using bicycles and a Jones counter.

The Corporate Team Challenge has been reintroduced to generate some rivalry within the business world.

Event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said entries in this year's GJ Gardner Homes 5km Corporate Team Challenge were slowly coming in. "It would be great if more businesses were to come on board to help raise money for the CQ Rescue Helicopter and Ronald McDonald House,” he said.

The format for the Corporate Team Challenge is a total of three members to a team.

Their combined time will determine the winning team and there are prizes for positions one, two and three in divisions including male, female and mixed.

The festival venue is Port of Airlie where there will be food vans, music, a jumping castle and a display of classic cars by the Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club.

Registrations for the Airlie Beach Running Festival website.