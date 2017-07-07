Airlie Beach Running Festival is bringing the bling

RUNNING: Organisers of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival have raided the vault and can now proudly offer athletes the booty.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Heart Reef event director, Tim Oberg has commissioned a custom and professionally designed finisher's keepsake.

The high-quality metal has some weight to it and will be sure to make runners dig deep to get across the line come July 16.

"We have created these visually stunning medals to celebrate the iconic Heart of the Reef,” Oberg said.

"I want people to see the medals and go 'wow that is awesome I want one of those medals, I am going to do the running festival'.”

The medals were created by renowned running medal designer, Katy Pastors, who is a runner herself.

"They have been custom designed and manufactured for the Airlie Beach Running Festival,” Oberg said.

"We have never done a design like this before, normally we use generic off-the-shelf medals.

"We want to celebrate this iconic location and what better way than to use the Heart of the Reef to promote the festival.”

Oberg said organisers had taken a leaf out of the budget airline handbook and would only offer the medals to those who wanted them.

"You only pay for what you want. We have lowered the registration fee but the registration fee only gets you the race entry,” Oberg said.

So far, Oberg said about half the entrants wanted the extras and the other half were happy to run without the merchandise.

Based on this information, Oberg said he felt the committee had made the right decision in regard to fee structuring this year.