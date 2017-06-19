Airlie Beach sewer main upgrade beginning soon

AN upgrade to replace a section of the sewer main in Airlie Beach will begin soon.

Construction of the main at Mazlin Hill, near Summit Avenue will involve drilling into the hill to replace a section of pipeline, to improve the performance of the sewer system and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

The upgrade will begin mid-June and is expected to be completed by mid-September 2017.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, said the major works will have significant long-term benefits to the Airlie Beach community.

"This job is not just about upgrading our sewer system, but also improving our services and future proofing some key infrastructure,” he said.

"Council understands there may be residents affected by these works, however all effort will be made to reduce the impacts to the community.”

The works will take place Monday to Saturday, between 6.30am and 6.30pm.

Council says residents may notice some noise from onsite machinery and traffic disruption from trucks turning into the site from Shute Harbour Rd, throughout the construction period.

There will be no road closures during the works, and pedestrians will still have access to the footpath over Mazlin Hill into Airlie Beach.

Signage will be in place around the work site and on Shute Harbour Road to advise motorists and residents.

GCE Contractors Pty Ltd, a specialist engineering company from Brisbane will carry out the upgrades.

More information about the project can be found at yoursay.whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au or on 4945 0200.