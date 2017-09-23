Airlie Beach Skydivers turn one

FLYING HIGH: First-hand view from one jumper descending onto Whitehaven Beach.

AIRLIE Beach Skydivers will celebrate its first year of giving people the thrill of a lifetime in Airlie Beach and Bowen this September.

To commemorate the occasion in true Whitsunday fashion, the entire staff fell from the sky to land on Whitehaven Beach on August 27, including one team member who had never jumped with the company before.

Cruise Whitsundays assisted in transporting equipment and a cheer squad made up of friends, family and partners to and from the beach.

Cheered on by family and friends, staff celebrated in style.

Fifteen jumpers participated with a few locals travelling from Mackay for the jump of a lifetime onto arguably the best view Australia has to offer.

One such adrenaline junkie, Kylie Daniel said it was a jump she had wanted to do for more than 10 years.

Despite the day falling on her 17th wedding anniversary, Kylie was not going to miss out.

Leaving her husband at home, she drove up to Airlie to participate with her two children who watched from the beach.

This iconic event is only one of the ways the family-run business is opening up the wonders of the region with personalised service to locals and tourists alike.

Operating out of two locations, 1300Skydive aims to showcase the natural beauty of the greater Whitsundays by highlighting Bowen township where wind and cloud cover don't pose as many jump hold-ups.

Not to mention spectacular ocean views of the northern islands.

Fifteen jumpers took the plunge to Whitehaven in late August.

1300SKYDIVE will be providing the skydives for the third annual 'Toss the Boss' event with all funds raised to go to the Mackay Hospital Foundation for local public hospitals.

The aim is for bosses and senior staff in the Mackay and surrounding region to tandem skydive for charity from 14,000 ft on Sunday October 15 from 12pm onwards.

All skydives will be done attached to one of 1300SKYDIVE's experienced tandem instructors, departing from the Mackay Aero Club and landing at Town Beach, Mackay.

Toss the Boss is a fantastic way to achieve an exhilarating skydive where all jumpers are sponsored by their colleagues, employees, family and friends, while raising funds and awareness for the Mackay Hospital Foundation.

Encourage your boss take the leap in 'Toss a Boss' fundraiser

For details visit the foundation's website.