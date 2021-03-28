Airlie Beach to host nation-leading athletes retreat

Sports Health and Massage owner Melissa Ferrier has developed the Athlete's Retreat, to be held in Airlie Beach in May 2021. Picture: Contributed

Athletes wanting to take the next step in their respective fields can learn from the best with a landmark retreat planned for Airlie Beach in May.

The Athlete’s Retreat will bring together some of the best in various specialties for the two-day summit to help sports people refine their technique and develop skills.

Sports Health and Massage owner Melissa Ferrier has been planning the retreat for the past two years, and said the all-inclusive event was about helping people go further.

“There is nothing like it in Australia and I have researched it a lot over the past two years to find something like it,” Mrs Ferrier said.

“It is all about taking your game to the next level.

“It’s about the one per centers, the little things people don’t usually think about.”

The summit will target specific areas for each athlete as opposed to other events that focused on sports over the person, she said.

“When we go through the registration process they will answer a questionnaire so it can be refined to them,” she said.

“Everything is going to be tailored to the people who are there.

“Everyone will have that focus and because we are limiting it to 20 people, they will get one-on-one consultations.”

Former Australian and Queensland rugby league captain Renae Kunst will be guest speaker, with sports psychologist Dr Jo Lukins and physio/strength and conditioning export Kahn Stephenson among the line-up of experts.

Mrs Ferrier said the summit was about showcasing the talent and depth of expertise that existed in Mackay and surrounding region – a deliberate choice to help raise the profile of where she herself called home.

For more details on the retreat, to be held at Coral Sea Resort in Airlie Beach from Friday May 28 – Sunday May 30, see the website.