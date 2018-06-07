Airlie Beach Triathlon embarks on grand new era

TRY A TRI: The annual Airlie Beach Triathlon Festival will be held from September the 7- 9.

TRY A TRI: The annual Airlie Beach Triathlon Festival will be held from September the 7- 9. Phill Gordon

THE 20th anniversary of the Airlie Beach Triathlon will be marked this year with the inclusion of an inaugural Olympic distance and community carnival sport and lifestyle expo.

Food trucks, fireworks, live music and amusements will begin on Friday night to kick off the three day carnival which starts on September 7.

The lifestyle expo will include stalls staffed by running shoe fitting experts, cycle shop and bike mechanics, a nutrition outlet, a naturopath, physiotherapist, chiropractor and yoga practitioners.

Gym and fitness facilities will be available and tourism operators, including representatives from Tourism Whitsundays who will be on hand to provide information.

Running, triathlon and swimming clubs will also be offering information on membership.

Racing will start the following day, September 8, with the ocean swim events, the junior triathlon and the Olympic distance.

Sprint and enticer triathlons will be run on the Sunday.

Already confirmed for the 20th anniversary instalment are several professional athletes including Sam Betten, Clayton Fettell, Trent Thorpe and Holly Grice.

Twin Paralympic gold medallist David Nicholas has committed to compete in a "dream team” in an attempt to beat the pro racers.

The Whitsunday Triathlon Club will match Nicholas with a local elite swimmer and runner to complete the team.

In the lead up to the event the club is also running six week beginner programs designed to get newbies involved.

Starting on July 28, the training program includes group swim, bike and run training sessions run collaboratively with the Cannonvale Swim Centre.

Early bird registration will continue until July 12 and can be made by visiting the triathlon's website.

The early bird offer costs $149 for the Olympic distance, the usual price is $169. Sprint distance costs $79 at the early bird rate and reverts to $99 after June 12.

The enticer at the early bird rate is $59 and $79 at the full rate.