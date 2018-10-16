Airlie Beach villa up for grabs in multi-home prize draw

PRICELESS VIEW: The master bedroom of the Airlie Beach home included in the RSL Art Union prize draw.

PRICELESS VIEW: The master bedroom of the Airlie Beach home included in the RSL Art Union prize draw. Justin Heitman

PICTURESQUE views and location landed an Airlie Beach home in the RSL Art Union's multi-home prize draw for the first time this year.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom Airlie Beach villa boasts a Coral Sea view with a backdrop of Abell Point Marina and Hayman Island, and a designer worth of $940,000.

RSL Art union general manager Tracey Bishop said the "unspoilt view adds a certain magic” to the prize draw.

"The view from Airlie Beach is one everyone dreams about. I consistently hear from people who have been to Airlie Beach that it is an idyllic spot,” she said.

Ms Bishop said word of mouth feedback influenced the decision to include Airlie Beach in the three-property draw.

"The Whitsundays are renowned on an international level as well as having appeal in any other Australian state,” she said.

"People who have been come back really impressed.”

A pool with a view. Justin Heitman

The Airlie Beach property is one of three in the property draw alongside a luxury inner-city, Sydney apartment and a half- million-dollar apartment in Southbank, Melbourne.

The three properties have an estimated combined rental value of more than $125,000 a year.

Ms Bishop said the Airlie Beach location provides a contrast to the other properties in the prize draw.

"The purpose of the Whitsunday property is to have a place where a person can retire to or escape for their holidays,” she said.

The prize also includes the cost of transfer duties, legal fees and the first year's rates, and water and body corporate charges.

But Ms Bishop said there's one more bonus for the $2.7million first prize winner.

"The prize also includes a $3000 travel voucher, so our lucky winner will be able to get a first-hand look at his or her new instant property portfolio,” she said.

The prize winner will be drawn on Wednesday, November 21 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 on the RSL Art Union website or by phoning 1300775888.