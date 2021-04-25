Airlie Beach vows to never forget the legendary ANZACs

The community turned out in force for the ANZAC Day march and service at Airlie Beach. Picture: Kirra Grimes

Though a scheduled air force demonstration never eventuated, there was still plenty of spectacle about Airlie Beach’s ANZAC Day proceedings.

An estimated 1800 people ignored the inclement weather to attend the mid-morning march down the Esplanade, leaving Remembrance Rock overflowing with wreaths by the end of the commemorative service.

Local veterans and active service men and women mixed in the crowd with police officers, school students, air force cadets, Whitsunday Regional councillors, and state and federal politicians.

Whitsunday MP Amanda Camm invited the gathering to reflect on “how blessed we are to be able to come together as a community when many parts of the world are at war against a virus”.

Fourth Regiment Royal Australian Artillery Sergeant Ethan Condon left a lasting impression with his speech, distilling the essence of the day in one simple instruction.

“If you do one thing today, appreciate what you have and why you have it,” the decorated Afghanistan veteran told the crowd.

“Brave men and women gave up everything and asked for nothing in return.

“Families had to watch their loved ones leave, not knowing if they would return.”

Retired navy officer Peter McKellin of Airlie Beach agreed the day was a very special one “for those that have left us” but also “for the children to understand they’ve got a better life now”.

Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL vice president Terry Brown OAM was reluctant to dob in any of his mates for a media interview, saying most veterans preferred to keep out of the spotlight.

“Nobody likes to play it up.

“A lot of us have been here, there and everywhere – Vietnam, Afghanistan, Egypt.

“A lot of people spent a lot of time away from home.

“But everybody just gets on and does what they do.”

A former air force engineer of 25 years who joined up at 18 to “get paid to see the world,” He preferred to put the focus on those who took care of things at home while their loved ones served overseas, such as his own wife, who withstood long absences in raising their two sons.

“It’s the families left at home that probably have better stories,” he said.

“Coping with the house, the bills, the kids when you’re away for long periods of time.”

Air force marks 100th anniversary

In recognition of the 100th birthday of the Royal Australian Air Force, Whitsunday councillor Jan Clifford paid special tribute to air force personnel, highlighting their “adaptability, reliability and willingness to take risks,” particularly in response to last year’s devastating bushfires.

“We owe these people a debt that can never be repaid,” Ms Clifford said.

A fly-past by a C-27J Spartan aircraft had been scheduled to take place following the ceremony, at 10.15am, in recognition of the milestone.

But just after 11am, the Department of Defence issued the following statement:

“Unfortunately, due to operational reasons the C27 aircraft wasn’t able to do a fly past over the Whitsundays. 35 Squadron apologises to the Whitsunday community.”