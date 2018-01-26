Airlie Beach, we have an Order of Australia Medallist

DESERVING CANDIDATE: Whitsunday resident Margaret Shaw was nominated for Australian of the Year for her work in the ongoing strata and home insurance fight.

DESERVING CANDIDATE: Whitsunday resident Margaret Shaw was nominated for Australian of the Year for her work in the ongoing strata and home insurance fight. Contributed

OUR own local insurance advocate Margaret Shaw has been awarded one of Australia's highest honours- an Order of Australia Medal - for her work within the community, not just to make the Whitsundays but Australia overall a better place.

The Whitsunday Times caught up with Margaret yesterday before the rest of the world knew of her achievement to find out more about the woman behind the driving force for insurance industry change.

This award is just the latest in a large line of notches in Shaw's belt, she was Whitsunday Citizen of the year 2016, Queensland Regional Achievement and Community Awards winner of "People's Choice” 2015, Queensland Regional Achievement and Community Awards winner of Australia Pacific LNG award for Regional Service 2015, Northern Australia Insurance Premiums Advisory Panel Consumer Representative 2015 and nominated for Australian of the year in 2015 for her work with the Central and North Queensland insurance crisis.

Margaret Shaw was appointed to the reference panel which advised the Governments Northern Australia Insurance Premiums Taskforce. Sharon Smallwood

Name: Margaret Shaw

Age: I'm over 59.

How long have you been in the Whitsundays?

I emigrated from the UK and arrived in Sydney on January 1 1987. I was an International IT Consultant and had the correct credentials to emigrate, also I was living with an Australian who wanted to come home, and working for an Australian company in the UK - it all fitted.

My husband and I bought in the Whitsundays in 2003 and moved here permanently in 2005 from Sydney.

Do you have family here?

I have 2 step-children, a girl in Townsville (47) and a boy in London (49), and I have a son of my own (26) who is a Clinical Exercise Physiologist in Townsville.

What did you do in your working career?

My entire computing career was in the Insurance, Assurance and Financial Services areas.

I retired from the computer industry in 2002 (early I might add), I then travelled Australia with my husband, completing over 57,000 kms in 17 months. We moved from Sydney to Airlie Beach in 2005, where we reside permanently, although we have travelled extensively.

In 1976 I entered the computing industry. I emigrated to Australia January 1 1987 and started a Computer Consultancy specialising in the Financial Services, Insurance and Assurance areas. This expanded into the recruitment industry in 1994. I deregistered the company in 2012.

Between February 2006 and November 2007 I found I had too much time on my hands and decided to return to the workforce, so since I had already done my Real Estate Sales course (legislation changes from one State to another) I applied for a Sales Secretary position at CPQ in Airlie Beach. It was the least amount of salary I had commanded since entering the workforce, and the best time I had had in years! The people I worked with are still friends.

I have been fully retired since November 2007, if you don't count a few projects here and there.

Margaret Shaw was recognised for her efforts in combating unfair insurance price hikes with the Whitsunday Regional Council Citizen of the Year Award 2016. Sharon Smallwood

How does it feel to have been awarded this honour? Who was the first person you told?

I am amazed and honoured at being awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia. Its not just for me though but its also an acknowledgement of what the people of Northern Australia, and North Queensland in particular have gone through since the crisis began in 2011, and its not getting any better now we've had TC Debbie on our doorstep.

My husband was in the car with me when I opened the letter, apart from that I haven't been allowed to say anything to anyone and I'm bursting at the seams. Not even my son knows yet.

What motivates you? I've seen you're an advocate for insurance, why is that important to you?

What motivates me? Motivates or makes me angry? For motivation, every time someone contacts me who either can't get insurance or can't afford the insurance quote I get motivated to do something about it!! Especially if they're in tears because for the first time in their life they can't pay their bills. Insurance is not a luxury it is a necessity and it HAS to be affordable. What makes me angry? The absolute waste of time called the Insurance Council of Australia who have never admitted North Queensland has a problem or tried to do anything about it. They are completely useless and prove the insurance industry is incapable of regulating themselves. However, some insurance companies are taking notice, producing new products and actually talking to me.

In 2011 the insurance where I live went from $25,000 to $81,000 overnight with no claims and no warning. Our then Treasurer found it hard to cope, we didn't have time to raise the extra money and had to take out a premium loan which cost us $6,500 more. The stress was too much for her so I took over as Treasurer and that's when the fight began.

Even back in 2015 IAG (one of the biggest insurance groups operating in Australia) stated 30,000 households per year were dropping out of the market and that the crisis was affecting more than 3M Australians. Insurance companies have not returned to our market and more are leaving. Risk is assumed and not assessed.

HONOURED: Margaret Shaw was presented her 2015 award by Scott Bird, Regional Community Relations Manager, Australia Pacific LNG. Photographer: Damien Keffyn

Who nominated you? Why do you think you were chosen?

No idea who nominated me, they didn't tell me, but I think it was more than one person as it mentioned "nominations”. I have been nominated for Qld Australian of the year twice, once by someone in Mackay and once by someone in Cairns (I think). I'm involved up and down the coast as unpaid (its cost us a fortune) insurance advocate and pain-in-the-arse to the ICA - everywhere north of the Tropic of Capricorn has been affected.

Why was I chosen? I'm stubborn and tenacious and I won't let the subject of affordable insurance go. I've led the fight for the plight of North Queenslanders to be recognised at all levels of Government and for action to be taken to get fair and affordable premiums for all types of policies. My objectives have been to bring back affordable insurance premiums to North Queensland and to get recognition of our situation at State and Federal Government level. I have gained the attention of Federal and State Governments over the years. Consequently my efforts have resulted in many projects both inside Government and outside and I am currently collating a book which I am releasing Chapter by Chapter to every State MP, every Federal MP and every Senator - they've just got Chapter 7. We need a solution, and we need it now!

What do you consider your greatest achievement in life? Does this rank close?

My greatest achievement in life? When I was awarded the People's Choice Award at the Queensland Regional Achievement and Community Awards 2015. The award was across all categories and it meant people were behind me where sometimes you do feel you're out on your own and no-one cares if you keep going or not.

Does this rank close? Boy, does it!

Margaret Shaw and George Christensen hoped to see insurance premiums remain in check in 2013. Leanne Abernethy

What's next for you?

Who knows. I want to see a good and practical outcome from the current ACCC Inquiry into insurance (we got $7.9M in this year's Federal budget for it) which I have great hopes for even though I attended my first Inquiry in February 2012 (Townsville) and my last was the Senate Inquiry in April 2017 (Skype after TC Debbie), if you don't count the ACCC Inquiry itself which I attended in November 2017 (also Townsville). I want the proposed Cyclone Mutual (SWARM) announced by Warren Entsch MP this week in Cairns up and running and working for the people of North Qld (he called me and it looks very promising). I would like to be involved with the development of risk assessment tools being undertaken by JCU with the money we were assigned in the Federal Budget of 2014 ($12.5M) which our State Government only decided to accept end of last year, and the subsequent grants. And I could do with a job!

Do you have anyone to thank?

I would like to thank my long suffering husband (Art) for everything he's gone through in the last 7 years, without grumble. He's driven me up and down the coast, put me on various planes, and even said nothing when we were on holiday overseas and I had to attend NAIP Taskforce meetings at 3.00am because that suited those in Sydney. I would also like to thank the people of North Qld who have made this happen because without their support I would have given in years ago, Gemfm (Bowen) and most importantly 4CA (Cairns) who have both given me all the airspace I could want, the Whitsunday Times, the Townsville Bulletin, the Cairns Post and the Mackay Mercury who have refused to let the subject disappear, and if you don't mind just a little politics I would like to thank Hon Warren Entsch MP and Hon George Christensen MP who have both supported me through thick and thin over the years, even in opposition.

Anything to add?

Nothing to add, that about says it all.