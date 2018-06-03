Airlie Beach welcomes a Canadian charmer

NAME: Olivia Bertelsen

AGE: 21

HOME: Canada

ARRIVING in Sydney six months ago, Olivia began her Australian experience working with short trips to see the sights of the Blue Mountains and the ever popular Byron Bay coast.

Olivia is now working her way further a field to the Sunshine Coast and then Fraser Island.

The 21-year-old Canadian will now spend some quality time on the water in the Whitsundays.

Studying as a dental hygienist, Olivia made the decision it was not for her and she headed off on an overseas adventure to discover her passion.

"I just quit my job and made a spontaneous decision to travel and it was the best decision I have ever made,” she said.

Basing herself at Magnums, Olivia has a two-day sailing adventure on the boat Avatar, which she was very excited about.

Favourite Aussie destination

Just the vibe, there is something about it. It's a very special place and everyone is so free and laid back and the beach is beautiful and really fun place.

Top travel tip

I think it is really good to be open. I don't have a specific travel plan so I can keep my mind open to the possibility. You never know who you are going to meet or what opportunities are going to present themselves. You might arrive in a place and fall in love with it but if you have everything pre-booked, you can't do that.

How has travel changed you?

I think travelling is so good for evolving and changing as a person. Your usual routine is changed and you are meeting so many new people and seeing new places and I think that is such a good way to open your mind and change your perspective. And you do learn so much about yourself, especially if you travel alone and are forced to rely on yourself.

What is the weirdest thing about Australia?

There are very different abbreviations and we don't have sayings like d--k head and f--k wit. But I am totally going to use these words now, it's a really good way to describe some people.