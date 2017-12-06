Airlie bowlers are No.1

Menu
SIMPLY THE BEST: The men bowlers of the Airlie Beach Bowls Club celebrate being the best club in the Mackay/ whitsunday division.
SIMPLY THE BEST: The men bowlers of the Airlie Beach Bowls Club celebrate being the best club in the Mackay/ whitsunday division. Peter Carruthers

BOWLS: Airlie Beach men's bowlers achieved what many considered impossible for a club with only 36 affiliated male bowling members.

Airlie Beach Bowls Club became the number one club in the Mackay District for this year after Andy Bell, Nathan Harriot, Amando Isgro, Bob McMahon in the fours and Amando Isgro, Nathan Harriot in the pairs won the Mackay District Champion of Champions, the Zone playoffs and represented the district at the Queensland state titles.

The club was the division six district pennant winner in its first attempt and was runners-up in division two.

Division six skip, captain and manager Steve Tattam said it was a great achievement as most of the men were playing their first or second year of competitive bowls.

"We were stoked," he said.

Bob Spees and Rick Brunell won the B-Grade district champion of champions pairs, another milestone for the club and to top the year off Nathan Harriott was named as the Mackay district champion player of the year.

When receiving his award, Harriott reported he was very proud as this was one of his goals for the year.

Amando Isgro was runner-up as district champion, an honour not many other clubs have been able to replicate.

What makes the honour of being number one even greater is ABBC suffered considerable damage due to Cyclone Debbie to its synthetic green, surrounds and clubhouse.

Members had limited opportunities to practice before the big games and when they did the playing surface was less than ideal.

Andy Bell on behalf of the board of management and members said the way the members have come together to help clean up the club and make the necessary repairs made him proud.

"And then to get the bowling results, not forgetting the ladies bowlers who won the district division three pennant, is simply outstanding," he said.

"It really has been a remarkable year".

airlie bowls bowls whitsunday

Whitsunday Times

