Airlie bowlers organise new green.

OPEN DAY: Dinah Reintals, Jenny Ryder, Rick Brunell and Wally Reintals at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club open day.

BOWLS: Twenty five members of the Airlie Beach Bowls Club attended a general meeting last Sunday to authorise the Board of Management to sign a contract to replace the bowls club green.

The current green was significantly damaged by weather in September.

The club's insurer paid on the club's policy and these funds, together with club funds, will be spent on a custom-made surface.

Sunday was also the club's open day for the 2017 season.

The event, sponsored by Betta Electrical, was won by Margo Stanley, Bob Spees and Bob Fenney.

Second were Nik Fernbach, Rick Brunell and Tony Schultz.

The other winners were David Dias, Betty Whitehorn and Neil Fraser, and Jenny Ryder, Graeme Herd and Louise Mahony.

Wednesday bowls was won by Nik Fernbach, Rick Brunell and Neil Moore who won 16 ends. The other ends winners tied on 15 ends. They were Margo Stanley and Elaine Kippen and Steve Tattam and John Sladek.