Airlie braces for Cyclone Iris's impact

WAITING GAME: Locals await the wrath of Cyclone Iris at Magnums.

WAITING GAME: Locals await the wrath of Cyclone Iris at Magnums. Tamera Francis

AS CYCLONE Iris reforms off the North Queensland coast, Airlie Beach prepares for its impact in many different ways.

Many locals become cyclone ready by battening down the hatches, shopping for long life milk, canned goods and two-minute-noodles.

Others prefer to take a more relaxed approach.

Local watering hole Magnums was still buzzing despite the extra rain with locals and backpackers.

The team from a local yacht charter company decided to quench their thirst not with the abundance of water that was falling from the skies, but beer.

After all, tying down the boats and bracing for Cyclone Debbie 2.0 is thirsty work, especially when you're that efficient.

Airlie Beach local Kyle Drozzo was perched at Magnums downing a beer discussing everything but what Cyclone Iris may bring to the region with colleagues.

Airlie Beach local Kyle Drozzo will be headed home for a nap after a few beer at Magnums. Tamera Francis

"I'll be napping in at my place, which is a tent inside the house,” he said.

One can only assume that this is due to the impact that Cyclone Debbie had on his dwelling, that or he still likes to build forts in his living room.

German backpacker Vanessa Meryk appeared to have the right idea as she sat in a sheltered spot at Magnums.

"I'm actually leaving for Cairns tonight by bus,' she said.

"Hopefully it gets better as I travel north as my tours were all cancelled in Airlie.

"I fly to Sydney from Cairns, hopefully it has settled down by then, otherwise I should probably be buying supplies too.”

German Backpacker Vanessa Meryk has chosen to leave Airlie just in time, as she heads off to Cairns tonight. Tamera Francis

For the metro-sexual male, while safety is an obvious priority during a cyclone, once the hard work is done looking good through the storm remains a priority.

Josh Smith from Jubilee Pocket, after a tough morning on the clock, had a hair appointment booked for a beard trim after a few pints.

"We've secured the boats, now it's time for a beer or two then I'm getting my beard trimmed,” he said.

Local Jubilee Pocket resident Josh Smith knows to get a beard trim pre-cyclone, after enduring the scruffiness that Cyclone Debbie caused. Tamera Francis

"I'm going to buy some shirts and ties as I want to look real nice,” Mr Dakin said.

We can only hope Mr Dakin has enough power on his phone to online shop through Iris.

Cannonvale local Alex Dakin will be dressed to impress no matter the weather. Tamera Francis

The way Hamilton Plains is looking, a shopping trip to Mackay or Townsville isn't on the cards in the near future.

The good news for those who left cyclone supply shopping until the last minute is that the local supermarkets are still well stocked.

It's better to be safe than sorry, so you might want to get in quick as shoppers are clearing the shelves at rapid speeds and, with the roads flooded, food could soon be in short supply.