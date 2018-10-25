Airlie duo land pairs title

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS:

Club Competitions. Men: Nik Fernbach and John Beach Jnr the Airlie Beach B Grade men's pairs champions played at St Helens this weekend, competing for the district champion of champions. First round Nik and John defeated Northern Beaches 18-11, next game they defeated South Suburban 32-12, then in the third round Sarina went down 28-12. Airlie Beach played Marian in the grand final and won 22-19. Nik and John now become the Men's Pairs B Grade Champion of Champions for the Mackay District 2018. Mixed Pairs: Ladda Purdie and Peter Barrett defeated Jenny Ryder and Terry Clark 27-8. Peter and Ladda next play in the grand final. They will play the winners of the game between Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro against Elaine Hadlow and John Beach Jnr. Mixed Triples: The winning team out of Jill Spencer, Nik Fernbach and Bob McMahon against Shirley Wodson, Terry Clarke and Graeme Herd will play in the grand final against Russell Jackson, Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro. Mixed fours: This year's champions will be decided this week when Elaine Kippen, Paul Durnsford, substituting for Wolfgang Keppke, Betty Nicolle and Armando Isgro play Henny Tattam, Val Hadley, John Beach and Tony Whitehorn in the grand final.

Ladies One Day Carnival sponsored by BDO Finance was a fun dress up day for the ladies. The winning team scored 5 + 23 and dressed to look like Marilyn Monroe was Henny Tattam, Alison Holmes, Val Hadley and Margo Stanley. The second team Tess Walker, Rhonda Lloyd, Lane Telford and Doreen Peadon scored 4 + 12 and looked stunning in purple. The third team from North Mackay was Daphne Wallman, Margaret Preece, Marie Bragg and Dorothy Wise 4 + 5. The team from Seaforth had a score of 2 -22 but won the best dressed prize outfitted as witches with broomsticks. It was a fun day at the end of a full-on bowling season for the ladies.

Tuesday Social Bowls: After the big Monday the ladies had a small gathering on Tuesday, Team Lyn Graham, Margaret Heeney and Betty Whitehorn narrowly defeated Lyn Graham, Pam Collins and Margo Stanley by 1 shot.

Wednesday Social bowls: Four games of pairs were played in 2 games of 12 format. The second game winners played winners and losers played losers. The winning team for the day with the highest combined score of 34 was David Stock and Jenny Ryder.

Saturday morning Scroungers: A small group of seven competed. The winner for the day was Rik Galea.

There was a small gathering for Sunday mixed social. Four well-matched teams had an enjoyable day. Lu Rogan and Tony Whitehorn defeated Herb Secomb and Bob Fenney 25-19. Margaret Heeney and Paul Osborne defeated Maureen Barnard and David Stock 20-17.