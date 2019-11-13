Menu
Auz Coast Clothing owners Jarrod Hurley was proud to see his product on display at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music at the weekend.
Airlie Entrepreneur celebrates a business win

Shannen McDonald
13th Nov 2019 4:45 PM
AN AIRLIE Beach export has been inspired by the region's climate to become a business owner and help save the world in the process.

Jarrod Hurley launched his first business venture, Auz Coast Clothing, in December last year.

He has since built a business model which integrates charity donations with every purchase at no extra cost to his customers.

After years of witnessing the destruction caused by natural disasters in his home town, the 22-year-old business owner is on a mission to use fashion for a good cause.

"The main reason I wanted to do this was to raise as much funds as I can,” he said.

"This business is also a way of raising awareness for the charities out there and the work they do.

"People enjoy buying clothing and this way they are contributing to charity as well.”

With every purchase, 15% of the sale price goes towards the fundraising component of the business.

Currently Mr Hurley's charity of choice is Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, who support victims of natural disasters.

Since graduating from Proserpine State High School in 2015, Mr Hurley has always had an interest in owning his own business.

It wasn't until he found his passion in assisting with the challenges society faces regarding climate change and the environment, that he developed the drive to start one.

A height safety installer by day, Mr Hurley has had to learn everything about being a business owner as he goes, dedicating hours of his day to research and business operations.

"I searched on Google, particularly Entrepreneur America because it is so much bigger over there, and I just found ideas and saw what other people were doing,” Mr Hurley said.

"I get up at 4am to work on my business before heading off to my job.”

Now based in Perth in Western Australia, Mr Hurley continues to keep close ties with the Whitsundays.

Although he was met with both scepticism and praise by family and friends, Mr Hurley had a recent business win at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

With his range targeted at beach-goers who enjoy life by the coast as well colour festival attire, his brand was proudly on display during the three-day event.

"I had a group of family and friends wearing my shirts at the festival, which was still exciting to see my branding getting out there,” Mr Hurley said.

"I had some business cards being passed around and I had one of the musicians give me a shout out so that was exciting.”

