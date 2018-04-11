Menu
TRAVELLING TOGETHER: American students Vita Fronlich and Saige Lantz explore the east-coast.
Airlie escape for American pals

tamera francis
by
11th Apr 2018 1:58 PM

NAME: Vita Fronlich and Saige Lantz.

AGE: Both 18.

HOME: Indianapolis, America.

AIRLIE Beach was the meeting point for these to high school friends after graduation.

Saige Lantz has travelled the world since graduating and chose to stay in Australia a little longer than usual as an au pair, in Brisbane.

Vita Fronlich decided to make use of her mate's new found local knowledge and spend spring break in Airlie with her friend.

Vita has three languages under her belt and both she and Saige know a thing or two about travelling.

What do you do back home?

Saige: I've just graduated high school and will start college at Purdue in August.

Computer science is what I plan to study.

For the past four months I've been an au pair in Brisbane and will continue for another two after this holiday.

Vita: I graduated at the same time as Saige and will go to college at Indianapolis University in August.

I plan to study international business.

How long is your stay in Airlie?

Saige: We're here for five nights in total and flew in yesterday.

What are your plans whilst in Airlie Beach?

Vita: We came here to be by the water and are keen to get out on it.

Saige: We are going out on the Atlantic Clipper this afternoon for two nights. We booked it a long time ago so hopefully it's good.

Where are you staying?

Saige: We booked a really nice Air BnB for our first night, but are staying at Magnums after the boat.

What is your top travel tip?

Saige: Look out for snakes and to just go with the flow.

People get really stressed on holiday and there is no need.

Vita: Don't leave anything behind, check everywhere.

When you check out, double check the cupboards, bathroom, everywhere.

What is your favourite thing about Airlie so far?

Saige: The markets are really cool, good vibe, good music and juices.

Will you visit Australia again?

Saige: Yes for sure.

Vita: Something will bring me back.

