Airlie experience helps hone skills

WHITSUNDAY Doctors Service patients will be seeing two new faces over the next few years.

First year University of Sydney medicine students Destiny O'Dea and Eleanor Hall will complete two weeks of placement annually for four years.

This is thanks to a John Flynn scholarship program which allows 300 Australian medicine students to travel to and immerse themselves in regional areas.

The two students said the practical experience gained in Airlie Beach was a breath of fresh air.

"In Sydney there are a surplus of students so when you go see a patient there will be 10 students around one person,” Ms Hall said.

"Here it's more involved. (Dr) Paul (Squires) explains things to us and there are also things GPs do in rural areas that they don't necessarily do in Sydney,” Ms O'Dea added.

Both students couldn't be happier to experience the Whitsundays, already having taken a reef trip.

So far they have gained experience in taking blood, giving injections, skin tests, removing stitches and more, thanking Paul Squires and all the doctors and nurses at the practice for offering a friendly learning environment.