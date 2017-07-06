23°
Airlie festival calls for local entries

6th Jul 2017 3:58 PM
LOCAL CALL: Local yacht, Storm, at the 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week.
LOCAL CALL: Local yacht, Storm, at the 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week. Sharon Smallwood

WITH only five weeks until the start gun fires, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing chairman Ross Chisholm wants to hear from boat owners intending to enter the 2017 series.

Time is running out to get entries finalised and marina berths booked for Race Week.

"I know of at least a dozen locals who have announced their intentions to compete in the regatta but have not gone online to get their entries registered,” Mr Chisholm said.

Late entries from locals are nothing new, but Race Week is a "wet regatta”, meaning trailable vessels cannot be hauled out of the water until the last race is completed.

As a result, it is important marina berths are booked early so race boats don't end up resting on swing moorings outside the marinas between race days.

Abell Point Marina is still taking bookings and following a significant reconstruction program, will have berths available.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club also has an allocation of berths available at Port of Airlie Marina.

Mr Chisholm also explained race officials can't finalise racing divisions until they have the final list of entries.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach airlie beach race week 2017 sailing whitsundays yachting

