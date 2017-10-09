Airlie Festival of Music to 'rock and roar'

THE biggest musical festival in Airlie Beach is set to "rock” and "roar” amid a new partnership with Tigerair.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin said this was a huge step forward for what will be a massive three days of rock and roll.

"It's massive for us to have a relationship with a company like Tigerair and the reach of their database,” Mr Butlin said.

"They roar, we rock.”

The partnership means Tigerair will not only fly some of the massive festival acts into the Whitsundays, but will also be promoting the Airlie Beach Festival of Music on their flights with a October/November feature included in their 'Tiger Tales' magazine.

Tigerair Australia's head of corporate communications Vanessa Regan said the partnership was a "win-win”.

"We are thrilled to support the Airlie Beach Festival of Music as one of the region's most popular and iconic music events and we can't wait to be there to hear it roar this year,” she said.

Booking accommodation and flight tickets have also been made easier with booking widgets added on the festival website.

Special packages including return flights from Brisbane and Sydney, festival passes, and three nights twin share accommodation are now on sale until October 31 and are valid for travel from November 10‐13. Packages from Brisbane inclusive of airfares, accommodation and a one-day festival pass cost $545, with a three-day festival pass option priced at $675.

Prices from Sydney are $659 and $789 respectively.

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler said the support Tigerair had given the Whitsunday region was amazing.

"They supported the Whitsunday SESsions Recovery Benefit Concert in May, which was organised by the music festival committee and raised funds for the SES,” Ms Wheeler said.

"And now they are continuing their support with their sponsorship of the music festival, in November.

"Having an airline partner such as Tigerair supporting the festival will certainly help draw the crowds and help the festival become an even more popular event on the North Queensland social calendar than it is currently.”

The 2017 Airlie Beach Festival of Music is also assisted by a number of other organisations including Whitsunday Regional Council, accommodation partners Mantra Club Croc and atHotel group, Tourism and Events Queensland and Tourism Whitsundays.

The main stage line-up features headline acts including Leo Sayer, The Chantoozies, Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols), The Baby Animals, Sneaky Sound System, Shannon Noll, Monsters of Rock, Kate Ceberano and Brian Mannix's Absolutely 80s Show.